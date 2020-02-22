Emma Njoku

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joe Aribo is topping the chart for Africa’s hottest strikers in Europe after his sensational goal in Rangers’ 3-2 dramatic comeback over SC Braga in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash, on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old attacker grabbed the equaliser with 15 minutes to regulation time after he dribbled past five Braga defenders before firing into the net from close range.

The Nigerian football star came off the bench in the 54th minute to replace Glen Kamara. And it only took him about 20 minutes to make an impact in the game as the Scottish side went ahead to win the match despite conceding two goals before the hour mark.