The African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has confirmed the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah. The arrest was made this evening by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Rumours were rift that the activist was arrested on his return at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his return from a trip overseas.

Confirming the report through a release, issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on behalf of AFRICMIL, the group said it was “alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah, this evening, by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

“Mr Onumah was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from a trip abroad.

“AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit.

“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

So far, no reason has been given either by the DSS operatives or AFRICMIL for his arrest.