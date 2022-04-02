The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has called for submission of entries for its 11th edition scheduled for November 6–12, 2022.

According to the founder and festival director, Ms Chioma Ude, “Following Amazon’s acquisition of films from AFRIFF’s film catalogue last year, we are now strategically positioned to help filmmakers distribute their titles with our landmark partnership with the international streaming platforms. We also had Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios pick up two movies from the festival. This year, we are already in talks with a multitude of streaming platforms interested in licensing and acquiring films from the festival. We are proud to present this year’s programme themed: ‘Indigenous For Global’, dedicated to the incredible opportunities Amazon Prime video and others offer Nigerian filmmakers going forward, enabling us to dream and continue to innovate and create exciting and vibrant experiences for our Audience.”

Ude further stated: “Submissions for this year’s edition of AFRIFF are now officially open and will run till July 30, 2022. General entries will be accepted until July 1 with a late entry deadline set for July 30, 2022. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit entries early with the regular deadline, as late entry submissions will be strictly accepted only via waiver code.

“Festival selections include fiction and non-fiction films both domestic and international, features and shorts, impact-driven documentaries and animation with emphasis on films that have not been premiered on commercial screens.”