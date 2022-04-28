Former minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, Bamidele Dada, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, and Director General of National Agency for Foods, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, are among distinguished Nigerians to be honoured at Afrikanwatch Network 10th annual African Gold Merit Award (AGMA) lecture and award ceremony on Saturday in Lagos.

Others include Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, vice chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Warri, Delta State; Francisca Nwafulugo, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State; Quincy Ayodele, chief executive officer, Quincy Herbal; Dibia Kingsley, oil and gas specialist; Hope Eghagha, former commissioner for Higher Education, Delta Stateand Andrew Andrew Obafemi, University of Port Harcourt.

Editor-in-Chief of the international news outfit, Mark Orgu, in a statement on Tuesday, said Nigeria needs men and women with vision to drive its potential.

