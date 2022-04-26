By CHUKWUDI NWEJE,

Former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, Otunba Bamidele Dada, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye, Director-General of National Agency for Foods, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), are among the distinguished Nigerians that will be honoured at Afrikanwatch Network 10thannual African Gold Merit Award (AGMA) lecture and award ceremony, this Saturday in Lagos.

Others include Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, (FUPRES) Warri, Delta State, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Quincy Ayodele, CEO, Quincy Herbal, Dr. Dibia Kingsley, Oil and Gas Specialist, Prof. Hope Eghagha, former Commissioner of Higher Education, Delta State, Prof. Andrew Andrew Obafemi, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. OlatundeBabawale, Provost, ACAN of ICPC, Dr Nzeribe Okegbue, CEO, Combatant Guards limited, ARISE TV and Africa Independent Television.

The event with theme: ‘A New Nigeria with Innovative Ideology Devoid of Hypocritical Leaders’ is to honour select Nigerians for their contributions in various aspects of Nigeria’s development.

Editor-in Chief of the International news outfit, Mark Orgu, in a press statement on Tuesday noted that Nigeria needs men and women with vision to drive her potentials.

“Nigeria is a great nation and needs men and women of vision to drive its potential. It is pertinent to bring great men and women to dialogue on how to have a new Nigeria of hope and aspirations”, he said.

Guests expected at the awards include: Col. Abayomi Dare (retd), former Director of Nigerian Army Legal Services, who will serve as chairman, Mr. Dennis Amachree, a retired Assistant Director of Department of State Services (DSS), guest lecturer, and Otunba Bamidele Dada, former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, Father of the day.