By Maduka Nweke

Leading African real estate investment and management company, Afriland Properties Plc has restated its commitment to improving lives through quality service delivery at its 2021 Africa day celebration.

The Managing Director of Afriland Properties Plc, Mrs. Uzoamaka Oshogwe, who spoke on the day earmarked to acknowledge the strides made in terms of growth as well as the challenges in Africa opined that the continent’s resilience in the face of the outbreak and the subsequent spread of the covid-19 pandemic was a feat worthy of recognition.

She said “We reflected on what has been a very challenging period for all across the continent and hold the belief that Africa has come through the worst phase. Sooner rather than later, we will have a semblance of life as we knew it. At Afriland, gratitude & thanksgiving is our theme in appreciation for coming through a difficult period and being privileged to recount our experiences. We are celebrating life; we are celebrating Africa.”

Mrs. Oshogwe equally stated that Afriland Properties Plc would continue to set the pace with offerings that represent true value to the real estate sector and Africa at large. In her words “As an investee company of the Heirs holdings group, we are driven by Africapitalism, its ideals, and a commitment to impacting and improving lives through our real estate offerings. We are building an African-owned business focused on creating employment, driving economic prosperity, and promoting social wealth that can help transform the continent”.

Speaking further, she said, “Our position in the industry has been attained through purpose-driven services as well as the application of our team of experienced professionals that understand the business of real estate. Liquidity management, cost management, technological innovation, and a very pragmatic approach to funding are just some of the many strategies we have implemented to ensure that we remain competitive across the continent and our standards are maintained.”

It will be recalled that Afriland Properties Plc remains one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous property management, investment, and development company offering end-to-end services along the real estate value chain, from management to joint-venture investments. With a portfolio size of over N15 billion and having one of the largest land banks in Nigeria, Afriland is pioneering the opportunities presented by an institutional approach to real estate, serving niche markets throughout Africa.