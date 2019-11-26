The sixth edition of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) which took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos ended on November 23, with over 20 winners emerging.

Artistes who performed include Sauti Sol (Kenya); Amiinux (Morroco); Stonebwoy- (Ghana); and Kanvee Adams (Liberia).

The Democratic Republic of Congo had two artists, Awilo Logomnba and Ferre Gola, just as South Africa had three Nadia Nakai, Tellaman and Master KG.

Eastern Africa was not left out as talk of the biggest music night in Africa was Nikita karren, a 17 year old from Kenya whose performance got a standing ovation.

Nigeria, being the host country had five slots – Teni Apata; Skibi; Praiz; JoeBoy, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, also performed.

In all, 29 artistes performed at the biggest nigh of music in Africa in a medley that showed collaboration and unity of the continent through music and culture.