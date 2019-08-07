Organizers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) said it had received a record-breaking 8,157 music/video entries on its online portal as submissions closed on August 2.

The annual award event, established by the International Committee AFRIMA in synergy with the African Union (AU) rewards and celebrates music works, talent and creativity across the five regions of Africa.

The submissions, which commenced in May 2019, also witnessed the predominance of the west Africa region which led the submitted entries by 38 percent of the total to be considered for nomination.

South Africa closely followed with 24 percent while eastern Africa, central Africa, and northern Africa emerged with 20 percent, 14 percent, and 4 percent respectively.

A press statement issued by the organisers also revealed that a 13-man jury would arrive Lagos today to commence a week-long process of screening, categorising, grading and selecting entries into 36 award categories.