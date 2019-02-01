The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), has joined the African and global music community to mourn the death of music legend, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi, who died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He was 66.

The celebrated singer, songwriter and guitarist impacted the world with a legacy of great music spanning four decades and 67 music albums. Regarded as a cultural icon who used his works to promote African arts and culture, Mtukudzi’s Afro-jazz compositions touched on socio-cultural issues. In 2017, Mtukudzi was the recipient of the AFRIMA Legend Award, a category of AFRIMA that recognises the influence and excellence of the continent’s music legends.

In a condolence letter addressed to the government and people of Zimbabwe, the President & Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada said: “His passing is a huge loss to the world of music and has left a vacuum. However, his standard of greatness and talent is one that we will hold in our hearts forever.

“Tuku led a life of virtue, using his music to show his concern for humanity. He was a preacher and a freedom-fighter. His music represents freedom and hope for us all. We will never forget his struggles which served as an inspiration to the arts, music and culture community in Africa.” and in the Diaspora.”