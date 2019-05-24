The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has opened its online portal for the submission of entries for its 6th edition holding in Accra, Ghana later in the year. This is coming following the unveiling of its calendar of events at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently.

According to the organisers, songs and videos entries must be submitted on www.afrima.org beginning from May 15 to August 2, 2019. These works must have been produced or released under the year in review: August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019.

To qualify, songs or videos must be uploaded via an audio or video format, using download links to YouTube or SoundCloud platforms, and must be submitted in categories relevant to the genre or style of music on the online submission portal.

At the end of the submission, a 13-man international jury will screen all entries and vote those to be on the AFRIMA nominees’ list that will be unveiled on August 13.