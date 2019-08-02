The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has withdrawn the hosting rights for the 2019 and 2020 editions of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) from Ghana over lack of capacity to meet the financial and contractual obligations necessary to retain hosting the biggest music event in Africa.

The decision was reached on Monday, July 15 after several months of meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation with the expectation that the Ghana would provide concrete assurances and guarantees to discharge its contractual obligations for hosting the 2019 and 2020 editions of AFRIMA after its disappointing performance on the contract during the 2018 edition held in Accra between November 21 and 24.

The decision of the African Union (AU) and AFRIMA to award a three-term hosting right (2018-2020) to Ghana, followed the declaration of President Nana Akufo Addo of the desire to host the event.