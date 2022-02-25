Veteran Congolese musician, Koffi Olomide, has continued to bask in the euphoria of his winning the Legend Awards at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Recently, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) hosted the musician at his official residence, where he also showered him with praises.

According to Tshisekedi, the award was a significant achievement for not just the singer, but also the entire country. He went ahead to pronounce the 65-year-old Soukous singer as the ambassador of culture while also presenting him with a diplomatic passport.

Beaming with pride, Olomide promised to maintain a reputation worthy of emulation by African youths.