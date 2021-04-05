Leading wealth advisory firm, Afrinvest West Africa Limited, has announced the appointment of Mrs Onoise Onaghinon as its Chief Operating Officer.

Mrs Onaghinon joined Afrinvest (then SecTrust) in 2003 as an Analyst in the firm’s investment banking division. With diligence, commitment and professionalism, she rose through the ranks to become an Associate, then Vice President and eventually Executive Director & Head of Investment Banking.

She is a seasoned capital markets and investment banking professional with over 18 years cognate experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings across many industries.

In 2017, Mrs Onaghinon took a sabbatical from the firm to head the Public Private Partnership Agency of the Edo State Government. Having acquitted herself creditably in the public sector, she has rejoined Afrinvest West Africa as the new COO.

According to Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, “Mrs Onaghinon has demonstrated great leadership, professional excellence and outstanding client commitment in driving our business units, particularly our Investment Banking division.

We are delighted to have her back and we look forward to leveraging her cross-disciplinary experience across the Afrinvest Group”.