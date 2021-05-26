By Adewale Sanyaolu

Organizers of the African Safety Awards for Excellence (AfriSAFE) have announced plans to kick off a Safety and Health campaign tagged ‘I Am Safety’ as nominations open for the third edition of the prestigious Safety Awards.

Chairman of AfriSAFE Board of Governors, Rear Admiral S. A. Olukoya (rtd), in a statement made available to Daily Sun, disclosed that the goal of the campaign is to reach 100 million Africans with effective safety awareness messages that influence them to contribute positively to the safety of workers, the workplace and by extension, the environment.

“According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), 2.3 million workers die every year from work-related injuries and diseases. An additional 160 million workers suffer from non-fatal work-related diseases and 130 million from non-fatal injuries per year”.

“Work-related deaths, injuries and diseases take a particularly heavy toll in developing nations across Africa and this has severe consequences on Organisationss and economies. The ‘I am Safety’ campaign is orchestrated to address these threats, especially at this perilous time we are in. We are hopeful that the campaign will influence our audience to recognize the benefit of staying safe and keeping our environment safe.” Olukoya said.

While announcing that nominations could be made via www.afrisafe.org, AfriSAFE Chief Coordinator, Femi Da-silva said the 2021 award is dedicated to celebrating the Super Humans of our everyday life – People dedicated to making our world safer and better.

Da-silva explained that there are different award categories which include The AfriSAFE Young Innovator award. This award category attracts a rather handsome dollar cash prize and is open only for individuals under the age of 23.

Other awards categories include, AfriSAFE CEOs Award; AfriSAFE Merit Award; AfriSAFE Health and Safety Team of the year award, among others.

“As an Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) inspirational body, AfriSAFE is passionate about raising awareness on the importance of safety in workplaces and our communities at large. Hence, the Awards are dedicated to celebrating only entities who have distinguished themselves working assiduously to promote health and safety across board. I encourage all Practitioners to participate in the ‘I Am Safety’ campaign and AfriSAFE 2021 as we strive to make our continent safer and better”, Da-silva said.

AfriSAFE 2021 is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for Safety and Health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Joint Professional Training and Support ( JPTS).