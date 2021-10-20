Stakeholders in the information and communication technology industry have stressed that accelerating innovation remains the best path to drive inclusive growth.

The tech experts unanimously agreed on this at the 2021 Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH2021) held in Lagos highlighting that building infrastructure to extend internet access in underserved areas will drive digital transformation across board.

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), focusing his presentation on “NCC as a Digital Transformation Crusader and Nigeria’s In-road to 5G Deployment,” stated that, following the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a change in the dynamics of people’s interaction, especially on the Internet.

The EVC represented by Engr. Oluwatoyin Asaju, director, Spectrum Administration at NCC, said that almost every means of communication has become virtual in one way or the other.

“Already, we are set for the auction of some spectrum slots in the 3.5GHz band. The other day I was at the National assembly, I informed the senate that we were 95 per cent ready for 5G. Today as we speak, I am delighted to tell you that we are already at 97 percent completion,” Danbatta said at #AfriTECH2021.

“The Committee set up to auction the Spectrum has already developed an Information Memorandum (IM) which is already published for inputs and comments from all industry stakeholders. Prior to this, a 5G deployment plan was developed and we have since secured Federal Government’s approval,” he said.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), said that with advent of new technologies occasioned by the fourth industrial revolution, it has become imperative to increase Africa’s level of preparedness and develop capacity of the youth.

Abdullahi who was represented by Dr. Usman Gambo Abdullahi, Director IT Infrastructure Solutions at NITDA, spoke on ‘Reskilling Africa’s Youth for Future Jobs from NITDA’s perspective’ adding that the fourth industrial revolution will continue to fundamentally alter the way human begins live, work, and relate to one another.

He said, “We need to look at the educational sector and focus more on skills and research that can be used to develop the economy. People should not see education as the end but means to the end. We need to look for ways to disabuse people’s mind on paper qualification and inculcate in them those skills required for the imminent industrial revolution and also focus more on science and technology.”

