Oracle Experience, Nigeria’s leading marketing experiential firm, will in December bring together over 200,000 fun seekers under one roof.

Tagged: ‘Afro And The Beats’, this year’s edition of the festival dubbed, ‘Naija Takeover’ is designed to provide unmatched music and arts experience in a multi-venue location, starting with Lagos. The festival will feature live musical performances, detty dance party, cultural parade and comedy. Also, there will be kids’ corner and enjoyment village, as well as sponsors’ tents for brand experiences.

According to the organisers, ‘Afro And The Beats’ is a convergence point for old artistes, new music stars and emerging talents in Nigeria and Africa, and it would provide the yearning Afro citizens the platform to reconnect, express themselves, have fun and network.

The festival’s creator, Dr. Felix King, who is also the Chief Experience Officer at Oracle Experience, said the festival is a platform that will encourage and foster inclusivity, diversity and offer teeming youths and adults the opportunity to relieve stress and beam a new sense of hope and aspiration.

He explained further: “We have chosen rainbow colours for the maiden edition, which signifies a sign of hope, beauty after the storm, pot of gold and good fortune.

For us, this represents inclusivity and diversity, an all-embracing image of love and friendship, and that is what Afro And The Beats seeks to promote, aside bringing people together. Afro And The Beats Music Festival 2022 is hosted as a multi-venue event with a super-sized gathering, uniting thousands of fans to further the Afrobeats movement. Agege Stadium has been identified as one of the venues that would host the festival, with artistes like Portable, Small Doctor and Obesere penciled down to set the venue on fire.”

The festival’s creative director, Azemhobo Otono, opined that Afro And The Beats is beyond music, concert and people coming together. “Rather, it is a philosophy, history and heritage of a people from different backgrounds and cultures. The festival celebrates the greatness of Africa and the beats that bring us together – the beats of our behaviour, culture, lifestyle, and the way we interact.”

Beside the entertainment, musical performances and cultural parades, the multi-venue music and arts festival is equipped with superior marketing tools designed to enable brands and services to interact and engage with over 200,000 active festivalgoers and consumers. Therefore, corporate organisations like Nigerian Breweries, Peak Yoghurt and Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), have keyed in to provide huge support to the festival, and reward their teeming consumers.