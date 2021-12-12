Bent on establishing himself as a top-notch Afro-beat act in the music industry, talented and fast- rising Singer, Idoghor Nodel John, who goes by the stage name, Nodellove, is set to drop his new single titled, “Damiloun.”

Nodellove who is currently in the studio working on his new single is working tirelessly to satisfy the craving of his fans and has teamed up with trending Indigenous Rapper, Kabex to deliver the song, Damiloun, which promises to be a smashing hit single dropping in few weeks.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Ugale North, Delta born singer, songwriter and lyricist started his musical journey as a little boy, when he joined the choir and has been singing since then. He decided to pursue music professionally with the encouragement of his friends in the music industry and released his first single, ‘Worryless’ in 2019.

Worryless was an inspirational track that spoke about life challenges, waking up and being alive and everyday occurrences.

Nodellove who said that he is confident about his style of afro-beat as one which is out of the norm has promised his fans of good music, adding that it will definitely play out on his new single.

The Nigerian music scene continues to enjoy a rise in the number of talented music artistes on the Afro-pop scene. From the enlivened young to the passionate old, Afro music has continued to raise dynamic eye-catching talents who are taking the music world by storm one hit song at a time and Nodellove is one of them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .