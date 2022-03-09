Episode 5 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality TV show aired on Saturday March 5, 2022 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app. The exciting show kept viewers glued to their seats as they watched talented young men and women slug it out for a chance to win mega millions and represent Nigeria at this year’s Battle of the Year world championship in Japan.

Fans who missed it on GloTV can watch repeat broadcasts on DSTV AFMG urban (Ch. 153) on Sunday at 3p.m; NTA (Ch. 251) on Sunday at 8p.m; DSTV AFMG Show case on Tuesday at 5p.m; AIT on Tuesday at 9p.m; and Africa Magic Family on Tuesday at 10p.m.

The contestants clearly understood the assignment because as Judge Pinky Debbie said, they were not “just looking for exciting dance steps”. To win, the contestants must go the extra mile to show versatility, be entertaining, have mad skills and be full of energy.

The judges got what they were looking for as they travelled across the six venues for the qualifying and elimination rounds. Unlike with break dancing, the first episode of the Afro dance stage was a no-holds-barred and thrilling episode with dancers going the extra mile to make the cut.

In Abuja, Angel brought her celestial dance steps to make mince-meat of her competition leading one of the judges to note that “Angel came on stage and blessed us with her moves.” Angel was not the only female to show that when it comes to Afro dance, there are no female or male dancers, just dancers, period.