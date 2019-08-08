Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket Women champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Wednesday landed in Dakar, Senegal ready to defend her title won back in 2017 in Bamako, Mali.

The team which was led her General Manager, Mactabene Amachree landed in the Senegalese capital at 3:00pm Nigerian time and headed to their hotel as the girls showed confidence and readiness for the task ahead.

Assist coach of the team, Peter Favour Ahmedu spoke the mind of the team noting that they are ready for action.

“The girls are aware of the task before us all and are physically and psychologically ready. It is clear that Nigeria is the target here in Senegal but that is nothing to worry about because we know that we need to work harder than 2017 to retain the trophy.”

Meanwhile, there are apprehension in the team’s camp as head coach Otis Hurgley is set to name the 12-man squad that would represent Nigeria at the championship in which Nigeria would battle it out in Group B with Tunisia and Cameroon in Group B un the preliminary round.