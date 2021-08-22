By Joe Apu

Afrobasket 2017 silver medalists Nigeria on Saturday touched down in Kigali, Rwanda for the Afrobasket 2021.

After a failed Olympic appearance, Nigeria will seek to redeem its image as they file out on Wednesday against Mali in Group C that also parades Cote d’ Ivoire and Kenya.

Though, ranked number one in Africa on the FIBA ranking released earlier in August, the power ranking for this championship leaves Nigeria at the seventh position given the players on Nigeria’s roster.

The home based quartet of Rivers Hoopers Ikechukwu Benjamin and Koko Victor Anthony, Nwafor Celestine Joseph of Kano Pillars and Agu Ibe Aguchi of Gombe Bulls were the first to arrive while the other members of squad arrived last night to the welcoming arms of the General Manager Musa Adamu.

Other members of the team are Daniel Utomi of Vichy Clermont in France alongside Ikenna Ndugba and Emmanuel Omogbo of Apoel BC of Cyprus.

Benjamin Emegolu of Rouen Basket Metrople in France, TK Edogi, Stephen Domingo, Jordan Ogundiran, and Jeremiah Mordi completes the list with Coach Mike Brown and Ogoh Odaudu as members of the technical crew.