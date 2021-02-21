By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF says injured D’Tigers power forward Amanze Egekeze underwent an MRI test to ascertain the extent of the injury he sustained in Nigeria’s first game against South Sudan.

Egekeze in that match had 5pts before coming off injured and while the NBBF are hopeful that the result of the MRI would be out in good time to enable treatment, he commended the medical team for their efforts on ensuring that the player was put in stable condition.

“I want to commend the medical team for their efforts regarding the injury of Egekeze. The NBBF has taken necessary action to ensure the player gets further medical attention.”

The player who had no more action in Nigeria’s two other games against Rwanda and Mali is hopeful to return to action for his club.

Nigeria topped group B with 12 maximum points. New entrants, South Sudan finished second, Mali third and the host of the 2021 Afrobasket- Rwanda finished bottom of the group.

The players returned to their various clubs on Saturday.