Joe Apu

Co-head Coach of Nigeria’s D’Tigers, Mike Brown has arrived Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers billed for November 27-29.

Brown, who touched down on Saturday night, was accompanied by one of his assistant coaches, Kuester John, a former Detroit Pistons coach.

Former national team point guard, Musa Adamu who serves as the General Manager of the Nigeria team confirmed the arrival of the coaches and stated that the players were expected in Kigali from today as they begin preparation for the AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers.