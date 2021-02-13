By Joe Apu

Nigeria resumes their FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers campaign today in the city of Monastir, Tunisia with the arrival of players and the coaching staff led by Mfon Udofia.

According to the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babs Ogunade who arrived Monastir Saturday, the players would hit the court to perfect their plays ahead of the last qualification matches billed to run from 19-21 February.

Mfon Udofia will be at the helm of the team’s technical crew when the 2015 AfroBasket champions take on South Sudan, Mali and Rwanda.

Though new to some, Udofia is not entirely new to the team having been with the coaching team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup back in 2019 in China where Nigeria qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old will lead Nigeria’s charge alongside other coaches that worked with Mike Brown at the last window in Kigali.

Udofia currently serves as an assistant coach with NBA G League College Park Skyhawks, and according to the team’s website, Udofia joined the franchise after spending a season with the Erie BayHawks. Prior to Erie, he was an Assistant Coach for the Delaware Blue Coats for two seasons.

The former point guard last played for Polish side Siarka Tanobrzeg before beginning his coaching career.