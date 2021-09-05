By Joe Apu

Afrobasket 2017 champions Tunisia will defend its title today against Cote d’Ivoire when both sides file out at the Kigali Arena in the grand finale of the FIBA Afrobasket 2021.

Tunisia outscored Cape Verde 75-65 in Saturday’s first Semi-Final at Kigali Arena thanks to the coordination of team captain Makram Ben Romdhane who led by example by finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds – his second double-double in the tournament.

In the second semi-final, Cote d’ Ivoire’s Matt Costello scored 17points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists to lead the floor for his side in their victory over favoured Senegal in keenly contested game that ended 75-65.

The Ivoriens left nothing to chance from the tip-off of the game as they maintained the upper hand in three quarters 17-13, 19-16, 17-19, 22-17 to keep Senegal at bay.

Senegal led by their NBA and Memphis Grizzlies star Gorgui Dieng scored 24 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist but his effort was not enough to see Senegal through.

However, Senegal will face Cape Verde Islands in the third place game before the title game.

