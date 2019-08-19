President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, for an impressive outing at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal, that saw the Nigerian ladies retaining the African title.

The Nigerian ladies defeated their counterparts and host nation Senegal 60-55 to win their fourth title.

Buhari in a statement issued on Sunday night by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, congratulated the D’Tigress for a remarkably synergized play that enabled them to outpace and outplay all the teams at the tournament to retain the title they won in 2017.

He noted that the feat further consolidated their position as African champions with four titles.

“The President commends the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament, and deliberateness in promoting the Nigerian flag and accompanying virtues of resilience, persistence and dogged pursuit until victory was achieved.

“President Buhari sends appreciation to all the officials and technical hands that guided the team to win the African title, urging them to remain focused in deploying such energy and talent in subsequent global tournaments.”(NAN)