Joe Apu

AfroBasket 2017 title winning captain, Aisha Mohammed Balarabe on Monday declared that Nigeria’s D’Tigress expect a tough title defence in Senegal when the 2019 FIBA AfroBasket women tips off on August 10.

Balarabe, who is one of the 15 players invited to camp by Coach Otis Hurley in preparation for the tournament told Daily SunSport after practice that she looked forward to a stiff opposition from the other 11 countries in the competition.

“We’re aware that as champions, all attention would be focused on us and every team would want to see us defeated. “It is also a clear fact that many of these teams are in various camps in Europe and America, but we’re unperturbed.

“As a team, we cannot say that we’re going to have an easy ride. Every game is important to us and we look forward to giving our best in Senegal,” she stated.

The senior women’s national basketball team opened camp at the weekend, with team captain, Adaora Elonu, Jasmine Nwajei, Elo Edeferioka and Promise Amukamara present in practice alongside newly invited University of Buffalo player, Theresa Onwuka.