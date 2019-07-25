Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket champions, Nigeria will today open camp in Lagos ahead of her title defence at the 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship taking place in Dakar, Senegal from August 9 – 18.

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida revealed this on Wednesday noting that Nigeria will be at her best to defend the title she won after D’ Tigress defeated Senegal 65-48 to win the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title in Bamako, Mali.

Nigeria enroute winning the 2017 AfroBasket, won all eight matches they played at the tournament, solidifying their dominance in African Women’s basketball.

Expected in camp are 16 players, some of who played key roles at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup held in Tenerife, Spain namely captain Adaora Elonu, Evelyn Akhator and Aisha Mohammed to mention but a few. FIBA Women’s AfroBasket lineup includes reigning champions Nigeria, hosts Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Angola, Tunisia, Egypt and Mozambique while both DR Congo and Kenya complete the 12-team format.

Nigeria D’Tigress will know their opponents when the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket 2019 draws are made on July 29 in Dakar, Senegal.