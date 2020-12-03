Following its impressive performance at the just concluded FIBA AfroBasketball qualifier in Kigali, Rwanda, Nigeria’s D’Tigers have been ranked second in the newly released FIBA Africa Net-Rating, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Nigeria senior basketball team produced an excellent performance, winning all their three matches against South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali in almost easy fashion.

Net Rating is an advanced statistic metric that can be used to measure a team’s efficiency. Basically, it measures how many points a team outscores their opponent per 100 possessions and is calculated by subtracting a team’s Defensive Rating from their Offensive Rating.

Nigeria with 26.8 behind Tunisia who posted 28.0, Senegal 24.2, Cameroon 23.5, Egypt 20.7, Angola, CIV, DR Congo, South Sudan and Cape Verde completed the top 10. The next round of qualifier is slated February 2021.

D’Tigers are 2015 African champions and are looking forward to repeating same feat in 2021 when the championship kicks off.