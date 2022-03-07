From Fred Itua, Dubai

The anticipated convergence of music artists from Africa and Afrobeat community in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, tagged: The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff kicks off today.

Put together by the Dubai Tourism and Economy Department, in conjunction with American Afrobeat promoters, AfroZons will have on the bandstand, popular Afrobeat sensation, D’Banj, along with Afrobeat DJs and artistes from around the world.

The list includes DJ K Ceaser, DJ Nickie, Aya Ito, DJ Nosike, and Stonebwoy.

According to the organisers, the journalists “will not only experience the glamour of the Soundoff but will also tell the stories of participants and create a lasting memory.”

Beside the journalists, radio hosts, celebrities and key opinion leaders in the Afrobeat community from across the globe are already in Dubai to join Afro beat celebrities from around the world to go through what the the Dubai tourism and economy department and Afrozons promised would be “a mind-blowing tour of Dubai.”

The AfroZonsDXB Desert Party is also being attended by 20 journalists from across Africa. They were on Friday conducted round the Museum of the Future, an architectural masterpiece rising 77 metres above the ground which was unveiled last February by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.