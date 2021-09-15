From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Busayo “Oshak” Oshakuade, has urged that the right kind of music with purposeful lyrics and messages should be encouraged for the world to be a better place.

Oshak explained that the world keeps drowning in countless societal menace owing to the encouragement accorded bad music with negative messages.

The UK-based musician hinted that his next album billed to be released in November or December this year hopes to feature some highly rated artistes with a view to making positive impacts on the younger generation and inspiring them to remain purposeful and committed to their dreams in life.

The graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, released his debut album titled, “BECAUSE I CAN” in 2018.

Highlighting his role models in the industry while growing up, he revealed, the likes of 2Face Idibia and Remedies as well as reggae dancehall superstars like Buju Banton and Shaba Ranks greatly impacted on his current style of afro music.

He noted that Afrobeat contains quality lyrics, information and messages that could bring about the desired positive change in every sphere of life unlike other kinds of music with little or no philosophy and direction.

He urged up and coming artistes in Nigeria to eschew pride and fraudulent tendencies that had in recent years portrayed the country in bad light stressing that the future of the country could be reshaped if those in the entertainment industry could do the needful and get their priorities right by placing premium on credibility and ingenuity rather than frivolities and materialism.

Oshakuade who possesses a post graduate degree in Renewable Energy from the University of Reading, United Kingdom, said paucity of funds has had negative effects on numerous artistes with great minds and ideologies just as it had delayed his breakthrough into music until four years ago.

While recounting some of his previous songs with the likes of Reminisce, Miss Kiss and Koker, called for collaborations among music artistes both local and international.

He commended the likes of Davido and Wizkid for their collaborations with foreign artistes, an act which he said had further projected Nigerians to the world as outstanding talents.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria could be one of Africa’s best exporters of music potentials, if government and well meaning individuals could support those in the entertainment industry.

Oshakuade who is also a football coach and a Soldier in the United Kingdom, advised Nigerian youths to explore opportunities that abound in other fields of endeavour rather than over-concentrating on one particular skill or job.

