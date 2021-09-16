From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian afrobeat artiste, Joshua Abiola James, popularly known as Jaytime has announced his plans to release a new single dubbed Kiss ‘N’ Tell remix.

The banger which is set for release on Thursday features one of the Nigerian finest artiste, Buju.

Jaytime who is known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, said in a press statement that his new single was shot by legendary TG Omori and comes with all requirements needed for maximum entertainment from music lovers.

He went further to state in the statement, that he draws his musical inspiration from legendary Fela Anikulakpo whom he described as the legend of Nigerian music.

Jaytime who is also a self-signed artiste said he sees himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars like 2Baba, Davido, Wizkid, Burna boy while also bringing value to the Afrobeats scene.

He explained that love for music started at a very young age though as a drummer but later evolved to become a professional songwriter and then a singer with performances at Gemade Estate’s carnivals, Demeg hotel and a host of events.

His new song has been featured on various media platforms including HipTV, Soundcity TV, TRACE TV, Urban TV amongst others and have found love with music lovers garnering over 100k views on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

The instrumentalist turned song writer and singer became popular last year after he released a Fela inspired masterpiece titled “Come to Me” with its video stirring the hearts of music lovers and consequently hitting over one million views on YouTube.

