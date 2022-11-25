By Henry Akubuiro

The colours that link fine art and Afrobeats music form the basis of the third edition of ArtMiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF).

In a preview for the third edition of AMIAF, CEO/Founder, Miabo Enyadike disclosed that the success of the 2022 event, which featured visual artists from Africa and Europe, has encouraged her team to go ahead with the next event. The last edition themed “Remake the World” and held at Ebonylife Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured 24 artists from Africa and Europe. Among the galleries representing artists were those from France and South Africa.

For the 2023 edition, the theme of “Art in Afrobeats” has been announced. Noting that the last two editions have been of tremendous experience, Enyadike said the dynamics of the cultural environment, in general, couldn’t be left out of visual arts. The theme of AMIAF 2023, she explained, is to celebrate Afrobeats, one of Nigeria’s big cultural exports to the rest of the world.

“The theme is ‘Art in Afrobeats’, celebrating the popular music genre from Nigeria that’s making waves not just across Africa but outside the continent,” Enyadike stated. She argued that the Afrobeats genre, which was made popular on the streets of Nigeria, from its origin years by late Fela Kuti, till date “has its colours of which exist abundantly in fine art.” Amiabo stressed that “this is exactly what the contents will be reflecting at AMIAF 2023.”

The 2023 edition, to be held on 27 April-May 1, 2023, at Ebonylife Centre, includes a workshop on the theme of the art festival. Again, the yearly AMIAF features 24 artists from different parts of the world, as well as others inspired by Afrobeats, Enyadike said. “We are hoping to exhibit Art that has Afrobeats feel; something that radiates street expressions and reflects the vibrance of the Afrobeats music genre.”

Enyadike used the occasion of the theme announcement to also unveil the curator. Managing the creative contents of AMIAF 2023, she said, has been put on the desk of Yusuf Durodola, a performance and video artist, who will bring in “a youthful fresh multi-diverse art energy into the festival. He will have full creative licence and support from ArtMiabo,” as well as overseeing artists’ participation, graphic design, exhibition layout and all that is necessary to create an international art exhibition experience.”

“It’s a privilege for me to be the curator, particularly being an artist and knowing that the show is all about fine art,” Durodola enthused. While noting that the contents of AMIAF 2023 is fine art, he agreed that “yes music is the influencer.”

Durodola recalled how the history of art movements influenced quite a number of other cultures, and argued that “Afrobeats can be seen through fashion, art, among others,” noting that people relate to Afrobeats in visual rendition too. “For example, we have metal works being painted in vibrant colours, representing Afrobeats.”

The curator explained that the real musical contents for AMIAF 2023 would be different and not interfere with art as seen in some art events in Lagos, recently. He however assured that “there is going to be a tour of the Fela Shrine, in Ikeja ” by artists and visitors to AMIAF. Besides, the curator will oversee the creative affairs of the festival “for the next 3 years, from 2023-2025.”

In expanding the scope of AMIAF to consolidate on the patronage of the last two editions, quite an effort is ongoing from the festival’s marketing desk. Heading the marketing unit is Uche Agu, whose focus is to improve on the volume of patronage and quality of visitors to the event.

Photo Caption: Miabo Enyadike, CEO/Founder of AMIAF.