With the continued rise of Afrobeat in the world of music, other genres of African music are also beginning to gain prominence as singer, Gokelet, looks to champion Afrofeel.

Fast-rising singer, Gokelet, born Oyegoke Yusuf, started out as an Afrobeats singer but appears to be evolving in the kind of sound he puts out for music fans.

With the music industry constantly demanding a new sound and vibe from its acts, Gokelet said he’s revved up to change the narrative and create a unique brand of music that does not only make people want to dance but help them get along with whatever struggle life throws at them.

He calls his style Afrofeel and he seems to have mastered his game as he says he would reveal much about his style in his upcoming music projects, which starts with an EP.

Speaking about his plans, Gokelet, who already has multiple singles under his belt, including a hit collaboration with Reminisce, disclosed that he intends to make his forthcoming project based on the Afrofeel genre.

“Afrofeel was derived from Afrobeat. It is an infusion of Afropop, Afro R&B and Afrobeat. This is the new direction for my sound and my forthcoming EP.”

