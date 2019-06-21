A number of activities has been lined up to whet the appetites of guests attending the Afroprom concert scheduled to hold on Sunday July 14, 2019 in Lagos.

Among them is the Afroprom King & Queen contest, which is aimed at celebrating good-looking, intelligent and smart ‘king and queen’ teens.

According to the organisers, the king and queen will become Afroprom’s ambassadors for a year and would enjoy a rare lunch with one of Nigeria’s A-list music stars in a choice restaurant, aside walking away with a brand new iPad each.

To enter the contest, interested participants are required to record a 30-seconds long video with their names, schools attended, age, personal background, and a short note on why they deserve to be crowned the prom king and queen.

Alternatively, participants are encouraged to upload pictures of themselves on one grid and the necessary information on the other. The post with the highest number of votes will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Bukola Litan, Assistant Creative Director, J. Vanni Global revealed that the contest is organized in a bid to stir the spirit of friendly competition amongst the teens, as they step into crucial time of their lives.

“The ‘Prom King & Queen’ contest was borne out of a desire to stir the spirit of friendly competition among the teens. The real world is just a step away, and in there, it is a battle of popularity however unfair it seems,” Litan stated.

Hosted by ace OAP Jimmy, guests at the event will be rewarded with enticing gifts such as iPhones XR, PlayStations 4, and lots more.