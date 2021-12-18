After a decade, Ikeja City Mall (ICM) has rolled out the drums in celebration of being the choice destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure. The General Manager, ICM, Oladipo Dada says in the last couple of years, the mall with 100 stores including 35 fashion stores, has attracted over 14 million shoppers.

“From November 11 to December 11, every purchase of N20,000 or over qualified nine shoppers to win N50,000 shopping vouchers, and an additional lucky shopper a grand prize voucher of N100,000. There were lots of other giveaways as well. Anniversary-themed gift bags including flasks, snapback caps, tote bags, and umbrellas were awarded to shoppers and will continue into the Christmas season.

“The cinemas at ICM have been a part of ICM's success stories as movie enthusiasts, actors and celebrities have connected watching the best of Nollywood, Hollywood and Bollywood have had to offer.

From Davido, Tuface to Banky W and more, shoppers have been treated to surprise performances, and meet and greet sessions with their favourite celebrities,” he stated.

