Emma Jemegah

Nigerian coach based in Switzerland, Adedeji Adeyemi Anthony has expressed delight that after 11 years in the junior cadre as coach, he now has opportunity to handle top teams in the Swiss league.

Speaking from his base after bagging the upgraded coaching certificate, Adeyemi said no best time than now for him to get a coaching role with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in any of the national female teams.

Adedeji believes with his 11 years coaching experience, he’s qualified to handle either the Flamingoes or the Falconet and has appealed to the NFF to give him the opportunity to contribute to the development of women’s football in Nigeria.

“After winning the best junior Coca Cola League U17 with FC Dübendorf and reaching FA Cup Semi final, I was looking for such opportunity I got now to coach a senior league couldn’t get it

“It can only be by God’s grace for an African players born in Africa continent to coach senior team in central Europe because the like of Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh and Samson Siasia couldn’t make it to 1st Division here in Europe.

“Finally my chance has come to coach a Regional league and all glory to Almighty God and I also appreciate FC Gossau ZH for giving me two years contract after looking into my profile been an ex-professional football player and now a coach with such achievement in all junior category league. I can’t wait to see myself in any level of coaching job in Nigeria, “ the ex-Stationary Stores of Lagos player said.