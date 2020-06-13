Bolaji Okunola

Even though Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen recently left the Lagos State COVID-19 isolation centre, French Ligue 1 side, Lille, has hinted the lanky striker will be facing fresh test for Coronavirus before lacing his boot for the 2020/2021 season.

Osimhen, who is currently liaising with family for his late dad’s burial rites, will again be isolated when he returns to his base in France.

Lille revealed all first team members, including Osimhen, will be facing fresh test. The club twitted, “The comeback has begun today. First team virus test. Friday/Saturday: Medical and fitness test. Monday: Training resumes.”

If the tweet is anything to go by, the 2019 AFCON bronze medalist, will face similar fate when he rejoins the rest of the team.

Osimhen stormed Nigeria with a private jet offered by the Les Dogues shorty after the death of his 80-year-old dad, Pa Patrick Osimhen.

His impressive performances has fetched him strong interest from Italian side, Napoli as well as clubs in the EPL.

Before the pandemic halted football activities in France, Osimhen had scored 13 league goals before the league was eventually cancelled.