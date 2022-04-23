By Steve Agbota

After over two years of shutting the land borders due to influx of smuggling of foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry and imported used cars, also known as Tokunbo, the Federal Government approved the re-opening of Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba and Ikom borders.

Recall that in December 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), announced the immediate re-opening of the country’s four major land borders; Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.

However, in a circular obtained by Daily Sun, signed by Deputy Comptroller General, Enforcement and Inspection, DCG, E.I Edorhe, titled, ‘re-opening of four additional Nigerian border Posts’, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPTs), should ensure proper manning in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

The circular reads: “Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely, Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, i am directed to inform you that four additonal borders stated below have been approved for re-opening.

“The borders are, Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) and ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

“Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines. 4. Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”

