Although he is yet to find a new club since he left Lille in August 2018, the former Super Eagles captain, who retired from international football in October 2015, is hopeful of playing again when the winter transfer market opens in January.

Since he kicked off his professional career at Ibom Stars in 1999, Enyeama enjoyed tremendous success on the international scene and at club level with Nigeria clubs Enyimba and Heartland, Israeli Premier League sides Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Tel Aviv and in the French Ligue 1 with Lille. The former Nigeria captain believes the Barcelona legend deserved global recognition during his illustrious playing career in Europe Vincent Enyeama believes former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o should have won the world best player award before he called time on his career in September. The ex-Nigeria international made the statement while making a case for Africans’ outstanding performances abroad in relation to the cover- age they get from the media. During his time in Lille, Enyeama kept 21 clean sheets in the 2013-14 Ligue 1 campaign and went on to clinch the Ligue 1 African Player of the Year award for 2014. When quizzed about his relationship with the French media, the 37-year-old claimed he deserved much more respect and made a case for Eto’o, who came third at the 2005 Fifa World Player of the Year award ceremony behind Ronaldinho and Frank Lampard.