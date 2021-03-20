By Olakunle Olafioye

Prophet Wale Olagunju of Divine Seed of God Chapel, Sasa, Ojo, Ibadan, has said that the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari are pointers to the imminent break-up of Nigeria as he predicted earlier.

The foremost seer queried the rationale behind the continued marginalization of the Southeast by the current administration and the injustice allegedly meted out to other geo-political zones while the North continues to enjoy preferential treatments, concluding that the ship of the nation is heading towards destruction under President Buhari.

Olagunju also spoke on other major national issues, including insecurity, 2023 presidency, Bola Tinubu’s ambition, among others.

Nigerians are crying concerning the current economic hardship being experienced in the country, what exactly can you say is the root cause of the problem and what do you see as the way out?

It is corruption. The root of this so-called hardship is corruption and nobody can tackle this problem. The military were there, they told us that they were fighting corruption for many years without any success, they handed the baton to the civilian and they too started the fight against corruption for over 20 years now also without any success. Nigeria is worse hit by corruption under the present regime. Buhari claimed to be fighting corruption without anything to show for it. Corruption has successfully entered into the bloodstream of many Nigerians and it has become cancer in their blood defiling cure. When I say corruption, I mean sin. Many people don’t see corruption in that light and in the actual sense if we want to call corruption its proper name, it is a sin against God and mankind. It is killing and that accounts for why Nigeria is presently where it is. Also the church of Christ which is the hope of the world is not helping matter as regards corruption. Corruption has also found its ways into the church. The church of Christ is now in a sorry state and this is very sad.

How will you react to the abduction of school children in some parts of the country with evident neglect by the government to arrest the situation?

Today, under President Muhammad Buhari, insecurity has reached a stage where people are being kidnapped in broad daylight. We have read of situations where bandits, kidnappers or whatever name you call them go into peoples’ houses, farmlands or wherever they are sure of catching their target, kidnap helpless citizens without the government being able to do anything about it. The next thing you hear in many kidnap situations is negotiation for ransom and in some cases, if the people are unable to pay the ransom; the bandits would go ahead to kill them. The Federal Government of Nigeria under President Buhari is also fond of pampering the bandits by negotiating with them and promising them amnesty while they go about threatening those genuinely fighting for freedom from government oppression. There are even situations where they collect the ransom and also go ahead to kill their victim. Under President Buhari, the ship of our country Nigeria is heading towards destruction. I am convinced that the Nigerian nation is on the verge of total collapse and breakup as predicted by me. To me, why should the Fulani herdsmen be killing people as if they are killing fowls? These territorial terrorists and provincial principalities have succeeded in killing thousands of innocent Nigerians just like that under the APC government without any remorse. In Nigeria today, nobody is safe any longer. You will agree with me that in Nigeria today, you are free to go about with AK47 as long as you are a Fulani. A governor told us that these territorial terrorists have the legal right to carry AK47 rifle, indicating that these terrorists can roam the bush under the pretense of herdsmen to kill, rape, kidnap school children and destroy innocent Nigerians with government doing nothing. I have been saying it and will reaffirm it that Buhari is a bad investment.

Recently, the acclaimed Freedom Fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popular known as Igboho stirred the hornet’s nest by issuing ultimatum to the Fulani in Igangan to quit the place. What is your take on this development?

The one-week ultimatum issued by Chief Sunday Igboho did not in any way catch me by surprise. I was not surprised because the President of the Arewa Youth Forum Issued similar ultimatum to the Igbo residing in the North, what happened to him as a result of the notice? Nothing! So, what are we talking about? Igboho has done the right thing by issuing the ultimatum, do you expect everyone to keep quiet while our people are being murdered in cold blood on daily basis, If the government that is supposed to curb the menace has abandoned that responsibility in the name of ethnic bias, Chief Sunday Igboho who feels the pains of his people has done the right thing and as a matter of fact should be encouraged and supported by all Yoruba people. The point we are driving at is this: serious marginalization is ongoing in Nigeria; ethnic bias is clearly demonstrated in this country by Muhammad Buhari-led government. Look at the appointments at the federal level. Just last week, 25 Justices of the Court of Appeal were appointed. Out of this number, 21 were northerners, two from the South-south and two from the Southwest. Nothing from the Southeast. You can see the injustice we are talking about. Why is the Federal Government marginalizing the Igbo? It is just unfortunate that President Buhari allowed nepotism, religious sentiments, tribalism and favoritism to destroy his government. Look at Sheikh Gumi who claimed to have met the terrorists negotiating on behalf of the Federal Government. He came back to report that it was the Christian soldiers that were killing Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram. Gumi allowed religious sentiment to creep into his head. We need to ask the army why they only send Christian soldiers to the North to kill the criminal herdsmen and Boko Haram. All they are playing is politics.

On 2023 presidential race, do you foresee Asiwaju Bola Tinubu having any hope?

In my prophecy, I have stated clearly that Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition is a mere waste of time and resources. Bola Tinubu should direct his energy, time and resources to other areas that would benefit him and those around him. There is no amount of money that he injects into this ambition that will bring him any positive result. He should also stop wasting his time and energy.

You have been speaking since 2002 about the imminence of Nigeria break up into five nations. Do you still see this come to past?

Certainly yes. God is backing the break-up of Nigeria. God has been revealing it since 2002 up till date. Nigeria’s break up is imminent and if you are following the current trend you will agree that the hand of God is at work. Nigeria will ultimately break up into five nations as severally predicted. Whoever is thinking that Nigeria cannot break up should wake up from his day dream. This country break up is in the agenda of the Almighty God and nothing can stop it. The days are here. To the Yoruba nation, I will advise their so-called leaders against handing over the beginning and the end of the Yoruba nation to the so-called idols in whom many of them put their trust. Our fore-fathers worshiped these idols and it failed to save them. The so-called Yoruba leaders should, therefore, instead of handing over the nation to the so-called idols, think of beginning it with the creator of heaven and the whole universe because in the beginning was God and it was with Him that the world and everything therein existed, so without Him nothing could be.

It is over 20 years now that you took your bath, when will you take your bath again?

I am yet to receive directive to that effect from Almighty God. The time for that is in His hand. It is beyond me.