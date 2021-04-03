By Tony Ogaga

Ahead of the release of her latest body of work, Afrocentric singer, Muma Gee is set to drop a brand new single, Life on Easter Sunday.

In a chat, the happy mother of three said: “Life is something we cherish so much but it is complicated. Sometimes it is cool and sometimes it is rough, so you have to make extra effort to be balanced so that you are not carried away by the vicissitudes of life. Frustration is everywhere and there is a lot of negative and toxic vibe in the air. When you listen to CNN there is so much negative news, which is leading to suicide because life is not balanced.

“But instead of committing suicide, how about trying to balance your life? Life is not fair but you must live above that. Always be cheerful and with that positive attitude, you will overcome and excel. It is all up to you. That is what Lifeis all about.

“My fans should expect to be blown away because this is new. They’ve heard nothing like this. Lifeis a club banger! My fans won’t believe that I could come back with a hit after 10 years. The artwork is crazy and my fans are just screaming. They won’t believe that after three kids, I am still this hot! For the first time, Muma Gee is revealing her true self. Not many people believe that I could come out this trendy.”