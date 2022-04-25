From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Borno has officially closed Cholera outbreak response activities for 2021 following a no-case report and no new outbreak of the disease.
State commissioner of Health, Juliana Bitrus disclosed on Monday in Maiduguri at a press conference to mark the World Malaria Day.
“We have not had any case for three months now and by this, Borno State government today 24th April, 2022 announces the closure of the Cholera outbreak response,” she disclosed.
She said 509 cases of cholera was reported in August 2021 outbreak. She said the outbreak later pushed the figure up to 6,422 cases with 170 deaths in 18 local governments of the state.
She however said surveillance of the disease is still in activation to ensure quicker response this year. She urged the people to maintain proper hygiene as the rain season approaches.
According to medical experts, Cholera is a serious disease that causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and that may resort to deaths.
