Lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast/West federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has facilitated a 500KVA transformer to Ilepa community in Ikare Akoko, Ondo state.

The community has been in darkness for over three years.

The lawmaker said the transformer is a fulfillment of one of his campaign promises to the community.

Tunji-Ojo during the presentation also said: “As promised, we’ll keep delivering effective representation.”