From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

After 30 years of active performance, musician cum actor, Wilson Ehigiator aka Akobeghian, is set to bow off the stage.

According to the Benin-based entertainer, lack of encouragement from the people and government was his reason to have a rethink about acting. “Next year, 2022, I will be 30 years in the film industry. I started in 1992.

The first time I saw a camera and heard the director saying ‘action’ was in January 1992. So, by next year, I will be 30 years in the industry. That day, I might announce my retirement or still stay but 80 per cent retired,” he said.

Ehigiator further stated: “I am getting tired. We, the actors that act in Bini language, we do everything by ourselves. We promote Benin culture but no assistance from the government and the people. In Benin, I have never seen the government or corporate organization rendering assistance to actors. We are the ones helping ourselves and people still criticize us that we act locally.

No assistance from Edo State government, but go to Enugu, the government assists entertainers there.”

However, the award-winning artiste has vowed never to quit music. According to him, “It is only death that will take music from me.”