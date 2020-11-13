Remember him? He made waves in the early ‘90s with his hit album, Chase Them Out featuring popular tracks like Rasta Man Never Die, Jah Creation and Let’s Unite among others. He later veered into gospel music, releasing albums like Lord and Lamb and Elected King. Now, Endy Nze aka Endy Rasta is back and poised to take his rightful position in the Nigerian music space.

In a recent encounter with TS Weekend, Endy disclosed that apart from releasing two new songs, Righteous Man Never Dies and Make It Rain, he is immortalising the great works of reggae legends like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Lucky Dube and Majek Fashek through an All Africa Reggae Legend Tribute show. The artiste argues that just as he sang in his debut album that ‘Rastaman never dies’, the contributions of the four reggae icons can never be erased in the sands of time.

Endy Rasta, however, expressed happiness that the likes of Nkulee Dube is taking after her father while Bob Marley’s children have also immortalized him. “In life there are always ups and downs, but in all, you don’t have to give up when you are trying to do something good. When I started, it wasn’t easy but when I realized that my talent was a worldwide thing, I decided to take it easy. Waiting time is not wasting time. Nobody should give up until you get to the top,” he counseled.