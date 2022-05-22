By Christian Agadibe

After spending about four years sharpening his skills in the United States, Nollywood actor, Daniel K. Daniel aka DKD, is back home.

Known for his award-winning role as Bossman in the movie, A Soldier’s Story, DKD while in America was part of many productions, teaming up with producers and actors in the Diaspora to produce works like The Drone that Saved Christmas and Bloodline of The Jewel.

Coming back home, DKD has rekindled his relationship with Globacom, filming his 3rd TV commercial with the company. He has been spotted at high profile events including Glo Battle of the Year and The Blood Covenant premiere. He’s already working on new projects like Dear Sister produced by Etinosa Idemudia and Yellows & Blacks directed by Tchidi Chikere.