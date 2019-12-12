Our reporter

Winners of 2013 Inter-SUBEB (State Universal Basic Education Board) Presidential debate from Abia State have decried the inability of the State Government to fulfil its promise to them, six years after.

The four pupils from Living Word Academy, Umuahia who represented the state emerged the best overall in the country.

Similarly, two pupils from Amazing Grace Montessori School, Umuahia represented the state in the Science Teachers Association (STAN) – Science Fair competition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and also finished top.

The triumphant pupils from both schools were received by the then Governor, Chief Theodore Orji, at the Government House, Umuahia, where they presented him with their trophies. The former governor had at the reception announced scholarship for them up to university level, in addition to N100, 000 cash donation to each of them.