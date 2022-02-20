He noted that the partner- ship between the federal and state governments was work- ing as evidenced in the refund of money spent by the state government on federal roads, assuring that the federal government will continue to support the state to enable it meet its developmental aspirations.

Prof. Osinbajo said the rural communities in Southern Ijaw were hosts to the nation’s oil and gas wealth and therefore deserved developmental projects such as the historic road. The nation’s number two man said no inclusive prosperity can thrive without link- ing communities by road and charged the people of Southern Ijaw to take ownership of the project.