From Femi Folarunmi (Yenagoa)
SIXTY years after it was conceptualised, history was made yesterday when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo flagged off a strategic bridge linking the riverine Oporoma town, headquarters of the largest lo- cal government area in Nigeria, Southern Ijaw, in Bayelsa State.
The flag-off, which was held at Angiama community, was preceded by a historic drive on the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road, which construction has reached Angiama.
The bridge was conceptualised in 1962 and had remained on the drawing board with successive administrations in the country failing to construct it until the former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, began its construction.
Vice President Osinbajo commended Governor Diri for continuing projects that predated his administration, saying the 36km Yenagoa-Oporoma- Ukubie road was significant as it will improve the economy of the people and reduce the incidence of sea piracy.
He noted that the partner- ship between the federal and state governments was work- ing as evidenced in the refund of money spent by the state government on federal roads, assuring that the federal government will continue to support the state to enable it meet its developmental aspirations.
Prof. Osinbajo said the rural communities in Southern Ijaw were hosts to the nation’s oil and gas wealth and therefore deserved developmental projects such as the historic road.
The nation’s number two man said no inclusive prosperity can thrive without link- ing communities by road and charged the people of Southern Ijaw to take ownership of the project.
