The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mubi, Mujeli Ahidjo, has been released after spending eight days in kidnappers nest, The Sun gathered.

A family sources told Daily Sun that the, ”Released DPO is presently in Mubi receiving well wishers and friends.”

The source has however declined divulging how much was paid in ransom for the DPO but offered to say, “A huge sum of money was paid to the kidnappers before he was released.”

The Adamawa state police command had earlier issued a statement through its spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, that the Operation Puff Ader and Operation Farauta is making efforts to rescue the DPO from the hands of his abductors.

Earlier within the week, a leaked audio conversation between the abductors and a negotiator was circulating with the kidnappers threatening to kill the police officer unless the full ransom demand of N20 million is paid.

The divisional police officer was kidnapped on Wednesday, November 26 around 6.30 pm along Mubi-Maraba road by unknown gunmen