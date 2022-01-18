From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

After eight months in darkness, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered the restoration of electricity to the Origbo communities in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oyetola had directed the release of funds to refurbish the damaged electricity facilities that have kept the communities in darkness.

Speaking during the facility assessment tour to the 7.5MVA 33/11KV sub-station in Moro, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr Amidu Tadese, disclosed that the Governor had given a matching order to restore the electricity having released the required funds needed to fix it.