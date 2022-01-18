From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
After eight months in darkness, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered the restoration of electricity to the Origbo communities in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.
Oyetola had directed the release of funds to refurbish the damaged electricity facilities that have kept the communities in darkness.
Speaking during the facility assessment tour to the 7.5MVA 33/11KV sub-station in Moro, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr Amidu Tadese, disclosed that the Governor had given a matching order to restore the electricity having released the required funds needed to fix it.
Tadese, who sympathised with the residents of the affected communities, noted that the repair would be delivered in a record time of five to six weeks as projected by the contractor.
A member of Osun State House of Assembly representing Ife-North, Tunde Olatunji, lauded Governor Oyetola for taking the welfare of his constituents as a priority.
Olatunji who described Oyetola as God’s sent to the State, particularly his constituents, noted that when the electricity is fixed, the socio-economic activities will begin to pick and bounce back.
The Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, said the gesture had rekindled the collective hope of the people of the areas who had been in darkness for about eight months.
